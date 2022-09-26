Who's Hiring?
The Wrap Up: Week 6

It is week six of the high school football season!
It is week six of the high school football season!
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week six of the high school football season!

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 6:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 1A, OK and NM scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 4A and 3A scores