Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Warm & Quiet

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lots of sun and highs a little bit above average for the next few days. The average high for the Panhandle this time of year is in the low 80s, highs for the next few days will be in the mid to upper 80s. No rain in the forecast other than a small chance of a few showers approaching our New Mexico counties to the west on Tuesday afternoon. Next chance for rain, a small one, is not until Monday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened this morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street

Latest News

Warm & Quiet
Monday Forecast with Shelden 9/26
Monday Forecast with Shelden 9/26
Shelden Web Graphic
No, Not Much
First Alert Weather
Quiet Week