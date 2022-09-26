Warm & Quiet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lots of sun and highs a little bit above average for the next few days. The average high for the Panhandle this time of year is in the low 80s, highs for the next few days will be in the mid to upper 80s. No rain in the forecast other than a small chance of a few showers approaching our New Mexico counties to the west on Tuesday afternoon. Next chance for rain, a small one, is not until Monday of next week.

