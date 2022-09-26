Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County.

“I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

At the county commissioners court meeting, Deputy William Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll received a certificate of appreciation.

“The court recognized those guys for going above and beyond and it’s great for them to get,” says Thomas. “It’s the court saying ‘hey we appreciate what you did’ so it just reaffirms what they’re doing out there.”

The award was for “going above and beyond the call of duty in the apprehension of an active shooter,” the certificate reads.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner says it makes her feel good seeing the two men walking and talking.

“They take their training very, very serious,” says Tanner. “They are trained all the time constantly they have to keep taking classes and keep taking classes to make sure that they are up to the grade that they need to be to fight when they have to fight.”

Thomas says he’s thankful the men are okay and he never wants to experience an active shooter event again.

“You go in and stop the threat and that’s what they had to do and that’s what my guys are trained on everyday,” says Thomas. “Go in and stop the threat and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to stop the threat we’re here to make you and the community safe.”

Deputy Snyder was released from the hospital last Wednesday, and Carroll was released Friday.

Both the suspect and a bystander are still in the hospital.

