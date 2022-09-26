Who's Hiring?
Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game

Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student...
Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday's game.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday’s game.

Texas Tech Athletics condemned the action on social media, saying:

A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student athlete was recently brought to our attention. This behavior is unacceptable and Texas Tech Athletics has turned the matter over to the Texas Tech Police Department. We will work together to identify the fan and take further action.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying this individual, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

