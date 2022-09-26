Santa Fe Pavilion Depot’s metal structure finalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city is racing to complete the new Santa Fe Pavilion.

The building will be an open air concrete covered space as an addition to the Amarillo Civic Center.

Today, city officials signed the last piece of the steel structure creating a historical marker for the facility and finalizing the building’s metal structure.

“What we know is that this space is needed to expand the opportunities to host events at the Civic Center,” said Amarillo City Mayor Ginger Nelson.

The Santa Fe Pavilion already has a line up of events scheduled and planned.

The Working Ranch Cowboy Association will be the first to use the new facility for the WRCA World Championship Rodeo.

It is set to kick off November.

