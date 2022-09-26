Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says

Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A police officer in South Carolina suffered a fatal heart attack during a fitness assessment Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department said officer Tyrell Owens-Riley went into cardiac arrest during the physical fitness portion of a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment.

Owens-Riley was rushed to the hospital by EMS but could not be revived.

According to a memorial page, Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened this morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashboard camera video that shows a trooper...
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
The Discovery Center will host a Spooktacular Day Camp during Amarillo ISD school holidays.
The Discovery Center to host Spooktacular Day Camp on AISD school holidays