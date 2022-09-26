No, Not Much

As we head into a new work week, temperatures look to be much closer to normal than what we have seen, but we won’t see much outside of that. Temperatures will start out the day in the 50s area-wide, with 60s and 70s by midday, and daytime highs in the mid-80s. Our normal high for today is 81. We’re not seeing any super promising rain chances in the forecast, but perhaps late Tuesday into Wednesday we could see a light pop-up shower. Outside of that, expect highs in the 80s with sunny skies all week.

