McDonald’s to donate money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow

Amarillo Turn Center
Amarillo Turn Center(Amarillo Turn Center)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s from around the Texas Panhandle are donating money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow.

A press release said a portion of all sales at the following restaurants will go to Turn Center on Tuesday, which are Amarillo, Canyon Borger, Dalhart and Dumas.

“The Turn Center provides therapy services to children with special needs from birth through age 20,” said McDonald’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Clavel. “Our community loves to rally behind non-profits with such a great mission, so we wanted to give residents another opportunity to support this amazing organization.”

The Turn Center provides therapy services, including occupational, physical, speech, and feeding therapy to families in the area.

“McDonald’s is proud to support this community organization and its vision to improve the health of Texas Panhandle children who have developmental differences,” said Clavel.

