‘Krakens and dragons and unicorns’: Traveling fairy tale exhibit open at PPHM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A traveling exhibit filled with fantasy and mythical creatures is open at Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

“Giants, Dragons, Unicorns and Other Mythical Creatures” is a traveling exhibit, tying in its “Objects of Enchantment” exhibit to explore deeper into the world of mythical creatures, and other folklore from around the world.

“The exhibit is all about mythic creatures. You’ll learn about krakens and dragons and unicorns. They’ve done a wonderful job at the American Museum of Natural History of really sharing about the myths and their origins and their stories,” said Stephanie Price, director of marketing and communications at PPHM. “The lore behind them and miss identification of fossils has led to stories about dragons, and all sorts of creatures that we see in fairy tales and folk lore.”

The exhibit brought to the Panhandle from New York, explores the history behind these creatures in popular culture.

“For areas around the world like from Mexico, from Europe, from Asian countries, in each of these countries, you know dragons themselves are pictured and depicted in different ways,” said Anna Parsons, marketing specialist for PPHM.

The exhibit is now open to the public, will remain at the museum until March 2023, and is for all ages.

“We’ve grown up hearing these stories and these fairy tales and this deep dive to really understand where these myths and legends come from is just a really unique way to study fairy tales and folklore,” said Price.

