The Discovery Center to host Spooktacular Day Camp on AISD school holidays

The Discovery Center will host a Spooktacular Day Camp during Amarillo ISD school holidays.(discovery center)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, The Discovery Center is hosting a Spooktacular Day Camp for kids in PreK through fourth grade during Amarillo ISD school holidays.

According to the release, the day camp will include amazing demos, experiments, explorer-approved creations to take home, and hands-on learning with qualified educators.

For Kindergarten through fourth grade the camp costs $40 a day for members, and $50 a day for non-members

For PreK, which is only a half day, the camp costs $20 a day for members, and $25 a day for non-members.

Kids wanting to participate in the event must be 5-years-old at the beginning of camp to be eligible to do full-day camp.

To register for the event or get information on the event, click here.

