Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street

Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened this morning.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened this morning.(AFD)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning.

According to officials, this morning at around 6:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near I-40 and S. Nelson.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the roof of the back of a commercial building.

According to reports, crews were able to cut through a chain link fence and enter the back door of the metal building.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly before it could spread.

There were no people inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Andy Huynh, left, and Alex Drueke, far right, are seen hugging their loved ones after arriving...
‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2011 Nissan Altima
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/25
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/25
Grass fire under control in Randall County
Grass fire under control in Randall County
Sunday Weekend Edition, 5:30 p.m., 9/25
Sunday Weekend Edition, 5:30 p.m., 9/25