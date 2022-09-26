Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning.

According to officials, this morning at around 6:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near I-40 and S. Nelson.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the roof of the back of a commercial building.

According to reports, crews were able to cut through a chain link fence and enter the back door of the metal building.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly before it could spread.

There were no people inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

