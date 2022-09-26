Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s Office participate in National Night Out

National Night Out 2022!
National Night Out 2022!(Source: PCSO)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s office announced that they will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out.

On Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., APD and PCSO will participate in National Night Out.

According to PCSO, this event is designed to get you and your neighbors out together and meet, get to know each other, exchange numbers and be acquainted so you know who and when people should be around your property.

Neighborhoods who participate in this event usually have potluck dinners, some have snacks and drinks, but the main purpose is to get people acquainted with their neighbors.

It is advised that if you are going to participate that you contact APD if you are in the city limits, or PCSO if you are outside the city limits so that you can meet the officers working in your neighborhood.

