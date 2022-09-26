Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2011 Nissan Altima

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2011 Nissan Altima.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2011 Nissan Altima.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and S. Williams Street on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The vehicle should display Texas license RTJ-1372 and the last six of the VIN are 155919.

If you have any information on where this car may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the recovery and/or arrest of the person responsible, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

