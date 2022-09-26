Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Transit will be resuming bus fares starting October

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit will be resuming bus fares, returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates on October 1.

Single ride fares are $1 and day passes are available for $2. ACT provides reduced fare options for disabled individuals, seniors and students.

Amarillo College students will continue to receive free ACT bus service until Aug. 15, 2023.

“ACT is now returning to normal operating procedures. Fares were suspended due to the economic hardship of the COVID pandemic. The goal was to ensure that passengers had access to jobs and healthcare regardless of their financial situation and to minimize in-person contact,” said ACT Director Chris Quigley. “We will continue to explore alternate fare options to assist passengers in need.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

