Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AJ Swope Performance Plaza under construction, expected to be completed in January

AJ Swope Performance Plaza
AJ Swope Performance Plaza(Friends of AJ Swope)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AJ Swope Performance Plaza is now under construction and is expected to be completed in January.

Friends of AJ Swope, a Texas non-profit, partnered with the Crouch Foundation to build the plaza at the Arts in the Sunset to honor the late musician and newscaster AJ Swope.

The venue is expected to be completed in early 2023, which is exactly 10 years after he was killed in a car wreck just north of Amarillo.

“We expect construction to be 100 percent complete sometime in January and we’ll host a public unveiling party when the weather warms up in April,” said Friends of AJ Swope Member Craig Vaughn. “We are going to embrace what this venue was created for and invite the public out to enjoy live music throughout the day and into the evening, which is the perfect tribute to AJ.”

The plaza will be located on the north side of historic Sunset Center and is part of a multi-million dollar renovation to create a Panhandle art mecca at the Sunset Center.

“We are fulfilling the wishes of the late Ann Crouch to create a centralized place where the creative arts flourish in the Panhandle,” said Amarillo Art Institute Executive Director Rachel Flores, who is overseeing the renovation. “We are thrilled to be able to expand our reach into the musical realm with the addition of AJ Swope Performance Plaza.”

The plaza will consist of a large stage with a green room, three dressing rooms, restrooms, a large area for tables, chairs, a dance floor, a ticket booth for paid events, and a built-in bar for third-party vendors to use.

The venue can also be used for weddings, fundraisers, and other events.

“We wanted to create a place where music can be nurtured, created, and enjoyed by people of all ages,” said Vaughn. “Not only will the Performance Plaza offer residents a unique concert and event venue, but we are also working with Arts in the Sunset to engage area students with an annual Battle of the Bands contest. We will announce more details about that soon along with an outstanding lineup for the April unveiling of AJ Swope Performance Plaza.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened this morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street

Latest News

Amarillo Turn Center
McDonald’s to donate money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow
Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Discovery Center will host a Spooktacular Day Camp during Amarillo ISD school holidays.
The Discovery Center to host Spooktacular Day Camp on AISD school holidays