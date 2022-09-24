Who's Hiring?
THE WRAP UP: Week 5

It is week five of the high school football season!
(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 5:

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 5:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

