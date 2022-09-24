Seasonably Warm

A stalled out cold front in the northern half of the region today kept temperatures in the 80s, with highs in the 90s. Spotty showers in the east will continue to push out of the area, taking any more rain chances with it. Going into Sunday, the front will continue its advance through the area, dropping highs into the 80s area wide with breezy northeasterly winds. Thanks to a high pressure system sitting awfully close to us, rain chances look slim to none for the upcoming week with the exception of maybe Wednesday.

