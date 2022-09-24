Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 24
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying