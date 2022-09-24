City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic.

The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects.

Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total.

The city received the first half in 2021, and the second half in June.

“We got about $19 million in the second round and all of those have been allocated to projects and they’re working on spending those right now,” said Laura Storrs, assistant city manager and chief financial officer, City of Amarillo.

Those funds will go to several different projects including:

Lost City Revenue ($14,313,919)

Senior Citizen Support ($100,000)

Fire Department ($745,300)

Park Improvement ($2,165,000)

Homeless Reintegration ($1,363,940)

Police Department ($750,000)

Neighborhood Improvement ($400,00)

The City of Canyon was awarded close to $4 million total.

It is using funds on two different projects updating aging utility infrastructure.

One is to improve its drinking water and the other for wastewater.

“It’s replacing an aging pump station that’s getting close to 70 years old, the remainder is planned to be used for a waste water flow line, gravity line out to our wastewater treatment farm,” said Joel Wright, director of finance, City of Canyon.

Both cities say these funds are much needed.

“There are projects that the city would not have been able to address or even think about for many years to come, that these federal dollars are now allowing us to move forward on,” said Storrs.

The American Rescue Plan Act funds must be accounted for by December 31, 2024 and must be fully spent by December 31, 2026.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.