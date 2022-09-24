Badgers gearing up for inaugural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College baseball season is just a few months away, and the Amarillo College Badgers are gearing up for its inaugural season

For the first time ever, the Amarillo College baseball team has been preparing all fall long for its upcoming season this Spring.

“We play approximately 28 games and 14 doubleheaders over the course of the fall and then we’ll play 56 games in the Spring. So these guys are constantly either taking BP or in the weight room every single day. We spend time with these guys trying to develop them and turn them into top level players. They’re already pretty good, but we’re trying to get them to the next level for sure,” said head coach Brandon Rains.

Even with a brand new team, the Badgers have already built a strong team chemistry. Will Franklin feels that the bond they have created carries over into practice.

“So we’re all good friends. We all hang out after practice and stuff because there’s really there’s just us so we hang out all the time. It’s been going really great like we have long days but everybody’s got a high intensity at practice. So it’s been going really good,” said baseball player Will Franklin.

AC baseball will play it’s home games at Hodgetown this Spring. The team is looking forward to see the community come out and support them.

“I’m excited to play at Hodgetown. It will be great. I mean it’s a double A field, so it will be great and hopefully everyone shows up,” said player Jan Avila.

“It’s going to be a blast, the ball flies there. I played there in high school already, so I got a good feel for it, so it will be fun,” said Franklin.

The Badgers will open its season February 4th against Luna Community College at Hodgetown for a doubleheader.

