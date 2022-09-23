TxDot hosting event to teach parents on child car seat safety
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats.
The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Amarillo TxDOT District Headquarters.
TxDOT is rolling out its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week.
