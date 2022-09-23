Who's Hiring?
TxDot hosting event to teach parents on child car seat safety

TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats.
TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats.

The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Amarillo TxDOT District Headquarters.

TxDOT is rolling out its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week.

