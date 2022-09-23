Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association will be hosting Art in the Park 2022 at Medi Park tomorrow.

The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the NE sidewalks behind the Discovery Center.

This year over 120 teams are competing with one, two or three members in divisions including elementary, middle school, high school and community/pro.

There will be cash prizes and custom at around 1:30 p.m. and our 1st prize winners in the high school and community division will have the opportunity to paint their design for the Hoodoo Mural Festival with the assistance of Blank Spaces Murals.

Local vendors and food trucks will be present at the event as well.

