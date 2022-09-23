Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022

Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022 this Saturday.
Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022 this Saturday.(Source: Texas Panhandle Art Education Association)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association will be hosting Art in the Park 2022 at Medi Park tomorrow.

The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the NE sidewalks behind the Discovery Center.

This year over 120 teams are competing with one, two or three members in divisions including elementary, middle school, high school and community/pro.

There will be cash prizes and custom at around 1:30 p.m. and our 1st prize winners in the high school and community division will have the opportunity to paint their design for the Hoodoo Mural Festival with the assistance of Blank Spaces Murals.

Local vendors and food trucks will be present at the event as well.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Amarillo police have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale.
Amarillo police responded to rollover on I-40 at Avondale
The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a...
Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified
.
United to open new Market Street in late 2023

Latest News

TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats.
TxDot hosting event to teach parents on child car seat safety
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in an assault
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in an assault
Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood is creating a neighborhood watch.
Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime
Tri-State Fair competitions in the Rex Baxter building
Tri-State Fair competitions in the Rex Baxter building