Slightly Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another weak cold front for the weekend. The front will slip across the Panhandle from north to south on Saturday. Temperatures are still well above average ahead of the front and slightly above average behind it. Clouds will come and go on Saturday and the rain chance is not zero but pretty close. High pressure remains over the area for the upcoming week which means lots of sun and no rain chance.

