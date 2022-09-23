Who's Hiring?
Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch.

Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch.

The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime.

“We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and some of those big things that tend to happen whether they directly affect you or not are things that do cause concern when they come to your neighborhood,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton, Amarillo Police Department.

The neighborhood watch setup was facilitated by Cpl. Hilton.

The goal is to put the neighborhood at ease after these recent events and give residents ideas of how to protect and keep the neighborhood safe.

Cpl. Hilton says other neighborhood watches have had great success.

“Those groups tend to see less crime because they’re paying attention, they’re reporting the suspicious things in their neighborhoods and just making sure they are out there looking out for each other,” said Cpl. Hilton.

The future of the group is now in the hands of residents and APD will be available for any needed assistance.

Residents are now looking forward to developing a plan and creating a sense of community.

“I’d like to see people be more aware of their surroundings and maybe get to know your neighbors better and you know kind of keep an eye out for everybody rather than putting blinders on and not seeing what’s going on,” said Piper Bennett, Saturn Terrace resident.

