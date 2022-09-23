Who's Hiring?
Panhandle FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show

VIDEO - Local FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair’s Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging bringing over 450 students from across the Panhandle to Amarillo.

“The Tri-State Fair is a very good place to come get experience and get the cattle that have never been out out,” says Danny Underwood, Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor, Dimmitt High School. “It makes it a lot better on the animal and the kid and the family as we go down the road.”

Senior Audrey Wooten says FFA has taught her many lessons over the past nine years.

“He’s dependent on me I have to feed him, I have to make sure he’s okay, I have to make sure when he gets sick he gets better,” says Audrey Wooten, FFA student, Dimmitt High School. “It takes a lot of self motivation to get out there everyday and work with your animal continuously and consistently throughout the year.”

Audrey spends a couple hours in the barn everyday with her steer Arthur feeding, washing, and training him for shows like this one. Organizations like FFA and 4-H teach students important life lessons.

“They learn that something such as the steer is totally dependent on what they do and how they take care of them daily and how much they love or care for those animals and how it is their responsibility,” says Underwood.

After only two years in 4-H Kollins Brock has learned to always keep going.

“It’s okay if your steer runs away or you get stepped on on your foot,” says Kollins Brock, 4th grade 4-H student, Silverton ISD. “It’s okay you just keep trying.”

The Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging is tomorrow at 8 a.m.

