NWTH Behavioral Health hosting flag raising ceremony for National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NorthWest Texas Behavioral Health will be hosting a National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day on Monday.

This Flag Raising Ceremony is created to recognize the service of officers lost to suicide and to raise awareness about suicide in law enforcement.

This ceremony will be hosted on Monday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 a.m.

