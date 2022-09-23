Kindred Hospice hosting a grief support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is announcing a new grief support program.

Kindred Hospice is hosting a six-week program that focuses on the support and education of anybody grieving the death of a loved one.

The program will be on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 11, 18, 25 to Nov. 1, 8, 15.

Grief support group will be meeting at the Kindred Hospice at 3232 Hobbs Rd, Ste A.

There is a limited number of participants, but to reserve your spot call (806) 372-7696.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.