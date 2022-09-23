First annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show set for this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show is this Sunday.

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting the fundraiser event on Sep. 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

The event will have vendors and activities such as a silent auction, man cave, a kids zone, crafts by the city of Amarillo libraries, face painting, free books, a cake dive and more.

Money raised from the event will go to the Barrio 10th Avenue Streetscape Project.

Raffle tickets can be purchased here. One person will win $250 in cash with the tickets being drawn during the event.

For more information, call (806) 437-6592.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.