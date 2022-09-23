Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

First annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show set for this weekend

Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee(Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show is this Sunday.

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting the fundraiser event on Sep. 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

The event will have vendors and activities such as a silent auction, man cave, a kids zone, crafts by the city of Amarillo libraries, face painting, free books, a cake dive and more.

Money raised from the event will go to the Barrio 10th Avenue Streetscape Project.

Raffle tickets can be purchased here. One person will win $250 in cash with the tickets being drawn during the event.

For more information, call (806) 437-6592.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Amarillo police have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale.
Amarillo police responded to rollover on I-40 at Avondale
The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a...
Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified
.
United to open new Market Street in late 2023

Latest News

Kindred Hospice
Kindred Hospice hosting a grief support group
The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend.
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’
Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022 this Saturday.
Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022
TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats.
TxDot hosting event to teach parents on child car seat safety