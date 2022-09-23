Who's Hiring?
Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts

A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.(Beverly Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning.

Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Friday morning he decided to take a walk to a police station, where he was found by the side door.

In a Facebook post, the Beverly Police Department said they and other local agencies came together to rescue the displaced seal. They were able to get him into a wildlife carrier and transport him to an aquarium.

He’ll be evaluated there, then released back into the wild where he’ll hopefully have no more run-ins with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

