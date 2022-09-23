Canyon Animal Control able to shelter more animals due to new equipment

CANYON,Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon Animal Control has received new equipment allowing more safe spaces for animals.

Donations through Gracie’s Project made it possible for two additional kennels to be donated to Canyon Animal Control.

Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit and within a 24-hour period raised enough money to provide two new kennels, dog houses, and awnings.

“People are frustrated that they can’t take pets to the shelters because their full and now for some reason I’m just finding more dogs than I used to,” said Lisa Cox, Animal Control Officer, City of Canyon.

The added kennels will help house more animals and provide a safe place until they are able to be reunited with their owners or to be rehomed.

For more information about Gracie’s Project, saving one paw at a time click here.

