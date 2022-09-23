Back to summer, for now

After a nice and cool Thursday, winds are going to turn out of the southwest today, prompting warm conditions. For your Friday, we’ll see winds turn, and pick up to 15-25 mph for most of the day, clearing out what little cloud cover there is and warming the area up into the 90s. Saturday will likely start the same, however later in the day, a slow moving cold front looks to make it’s approach, which will aid in a good cool down for Sunday onward, putting highs regularly in the 80s.

