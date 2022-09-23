Who's Hiring?
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store

Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.

While on the way to the store, police were told one person had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

The victim and the suspect had both left the scene of the shooting when officers arrived.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, Burr said.

She did not say if a suspect was arrested.

APD’s Violent Crimes Unit and patrol are investigating the incident.

We will update you when more details are made available.

