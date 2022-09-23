APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
While on the way to the store, police were told one person had been shot and was taken to a hospital.
The victim and the suspect had both left the scene of the shooting when officers arrived.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries, Burr said.
She did not say if a suspect was arrested.
APD’s Violent Crimes Unit and patrol are investigating the incident.
