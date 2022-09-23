Amarillo High and Tascosa set to add new chapter to rivalry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rivalry is renewed tonight. The Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels. A battle that dates back to 1958. A familiar matchup in an unfamiliar location as the game moves to WT’s Buffalo Stadium due to the Tri-State fair.

“Our community has done a tremendous job of maintaining that rivalry.” Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam said of the game. “The kids do a great job of going out there and competing on both sides. It’s usually a really evenly matched football game between two good teams. It’s all that it’s played out to be. it’s a great great great rivalry and a great football game.”

In recent years, coach Dunnam and Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk have added even more intensity to the matchups. Both have established their individual schools as elite football programs looking to make a playoff push. Opening up district play against one another only adds to the stakes this time around. Whoever wins sets themselves up with a much better shot at accomplishing their ultimate goal.

There’s plenty of electrifying talent on both sides, but those star players know this game is about far more than that.

“It’s not all about the talent.” Tascosa senior defensive back and running back Tayden Barnes told NewsChannel10. “It’s that Amarillo High game. It’s that rivalry... We play at WT so, it’s gonna be a good atmosphere. Building up to it, we just gotta have good practices.”

The stage may be different, but the same passion will be present at Buffalo Stadium on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.