Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in an assault(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 16, at around 5:39 p.m., Amarillo Police Department were called to a convenience store near the 3600 block of S. Washington on an assault.

The report states that the suspect became upset with an employee and then punched the employee.

The suspect was seen leaving the convenience store in a white Toyota Camry.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

