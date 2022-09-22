WT Enterprise Center hosting 2 more orientation for enterprise challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is hosting two more orientations for its enterprise challenge.

The next opportunity will be Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the final session is next Thursday at noon.

Winners of the challenge could win up to $100,000 to help scale their business.

A free catered lunch is available during the Thursday meeting.

For more information,

