WT Enterprise Center hosting 2 more orientation for enterprise challenge
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is hosting two more orientations for its enterprise challenge.
The next opportunity will be Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the final session is next Thursday at noon.
Winners of the challenge could win up to $100,000 to help scale their business.
A free catered lunch is available during the Thursday meeting.
