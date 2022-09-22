West Texas A&M University’s One West Campaign raises nearly $111 million

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a year since west Texas A&M University’s One West fundraising program was launched.

So far, nearly $111 dollars have raised to strengthen WT’s outreach impact for the future.

One of the campaign’s goal is to raise $125 million by 2025.

“In every college the thing that i am most proud of is the commitment to serving West Texas and we are serving locally first and I think it’s excitingly important to do that,” said WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler.

The fundraising effort is designed to make more scholarships available, improve campus facilities, and enhance programs and research funds at West Texas.

