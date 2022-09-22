Warmer Again

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a nice fall-like cool-down, temperatures go back up quickly. Highs were in the 90s on Wednesday, the 70s on Thursday and we go back into the 90s on Friday. There is a very small chance of a shower or two across the norther parts of the region on Friday night, most of us stay dry. Into the weekend, we’re in the 90s on Saturday but another batch of cooler air drops in on Sunday. Next week looks dry with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

