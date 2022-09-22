Who's Hiring?
Tri-State Fair competitions in the Rex Baxter building

VIDEO - Tri-State Fair competitions in the Rex Baxter building
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Competitions in quilting, pumpkins, bread, jam and all sorts of canned goods took place with competitors across the Panhandle vying to say they’re a blue ribbon winner at the Tri-State Fair.

This year, around 2,500 entries were submitted including many from local competitors. The fair has a long history with these contests.

“The fair in general started with culinary and creative arts divisions,” says Segayle Foster, Sponsorship and Marketing Director, Tri-State Fair and Expo Center. “Then came along later on carnivals and things along those lines.”

In the Rex Baxter Go Texan building, there are several departments along with the garden section which is home to the big vegetable award. There is also culinary, art, textiles, and photography.

“It is a wide open competition so we see mostly Panhandle contestants. Amarillo, Canyon, a lot of the smaller towns will send entries,” says Mikey Duggan, superintendent for amateur photography contests. “It’s open to anybody who wants to enter.”

Different sections have different divisions, some for adults others for children. The photography section is separated by age groups along with professional and amateur categories.

“It’s really neat to see the creativity of the young kids and some of them are so unique in what they see from a child angle instead of an adult angle,” says Duggan.

The Rex Baxter Go Texan building will have all the submissions on display for the remainder of the Tri-State Fair.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

