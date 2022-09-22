Who's Hiring?
Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.

Stamp Out Stigma Event 2022
Stamp Out Stigma Event 2022(Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday.

The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson Park. The event ends at 1:00 p.m.

At 10:00 a.m., a resource fair, food, trucks, community connection, and children activities will continue.

For more details, go here.

