Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday.

The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson Park. The event ends at 1:00 p.m.

At 10:00 a.m., a resource fair, food, trucks, community connection, and children activities will continue.

For more details, go here.

