Project Clean-Up: Crew moves to San Jacinto, North Heights neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week the project clean up crew moved into the San Jacinto and North Heights neighborhoods.

The roll offs were set up at Bones Hooks Park.

“Right here we have four roll off dumpsters for people to bring stuff that’s too large to fit in the dumpster or any excess trash they have at their homes, they can bring it out here,” said Jared Fullter of Fuller & Sons Construction. “They’ll get taken care of, taken to the dump no charge to them whatsoever. As this project continues, we are going to have these in different locations all over Amarillo.”

This is an all out effort by NewsChannel 10 and Fuller and Sons. Our station and this company is committed to help the community be rid of some of non-essential clutter and junk.

That’s obvious by the amount of goods dumped in these overflowing roll offs. Mattresses, couches, and other items being dumped to help beautify the city.

“We value community. we value the town, we value the people here,” Fuller said. “Again, 75 years in this town and we give back when we can and how we can. We saw this as an opportunity to be a benefit to the people of this community.”

While the roll offs are terrific for dumping what’s no longer needed, be aware not to dump items like batteries and tires. They won’t be accepted.

The roll offs will be in city hot zones for drop off and they will be around Amarillo.

“They’ll be moving as much as we need them to, so people can go to NewsChannel10.com and they can fill out a link or survey to fill out with photographs or directions to where we need to put these next,” Fuller said. “We don’t know every bad spot in Amarillo, so we are requiring — asking the people of Amarillo to help us out with that.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.