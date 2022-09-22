Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild hosting 21st annual Buddy Walk

Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild
Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild(Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting the 21st annual Buddy Walk this Saturday.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave., with registration at 9:00 a.m. The event lasts until 1:00 p.m.

The group, founded in 2002, works to promote a greater understanding of the medical and developmental aspects of Down syndrome.

During the event, participants can enjoy free food, foot tapping music, face painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, a bungee jumping machine, a petting zoo hosted by the Highland Park ISD FFA program, and more.

First responders will also be at the park with their vehicles and equipment.

For more details, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
.
United to open new Market Street in late 2023

Latest News

Stamp Out Stigma Event 2022
Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.
Amarillo police have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale.
Amarillo police responded to rollover on I-40 at Avondale
Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are hosting an two-day event for those who want to...
Friends of Lake Meredith hosting Trash Tournament starting Friday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE