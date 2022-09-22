Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild hosting 21st annual Buddy Walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting the 21st annual Buddy Walk this Saturday.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave., with registration at 9:00 a.m. The event lasts until 1:00 p.m.

The group, founded in 2002, works to promote a greater understanding of the medical and developmental aspects of Down syndrome.

During the event, participants can enjoy free food, foot tapping music, face painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, a bungee jumping machine, a petting zoo hosted by the Highland Park ISD FFA program, and more.

First responders will also be at the park with their vehicles and equipment.

For more details, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.