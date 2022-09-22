Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening.
According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
Deputy Snyder and another deputy, returned fire, hitting the man.
The firefighter, Deputy Snyder, and a bystander were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Potter County officials confirmed yesterday that Deputy Snyder was released from the hospital.
The man was also transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Texas Rangers.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.