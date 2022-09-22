Who's Hiring?
Friends of Lake Meredith hosting Trash Tournament starting Friday

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are hosting an two-day event for those who want to participate to collect trash.

Individuals and teams may pick up approved trash bags starting Friday, Sept. 23.

An approved bag can be picked up at the Bait Shack, Cowboy Corner, SharKen’s Honeyhole and Wright-On Bait and Tackle.

Trash bags are two for $5 or five for $10.

All Proceeds will be deposited into Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates account to fund additional lake projects.

The trash collected must come from Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. This includes Alibates and Spring Canyon.

Those needing transportation, boats will be running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days from Sanford Yake boat docks.

All full trash bags will be collected and inspected only at Cedar Canyon.

A raffle ticket will be given for every approved bag collected.

Raffle tickets will be drawn Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

