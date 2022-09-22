Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cooler for the start of Fall

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday night’s cold front came in right on schedule, dropped some rain for parts of the area, but dropped temperatures for us all. Chilly temperatures can be expected this morning, down in the 40-50s. Cloud cover this morning will begin to clear as we go throughout the day, starting in the south and working north, meaning a wide range of temperatures will be seen. Daytime highs will range from the upper-80s in the south, to low 70s in the north, where it stays cloudier longer. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the northwest tonight, but chances remain low.

Today is also the first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox will happen around 8:03 Central time, leaving us with roughly equal day and night length.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Officials confirmed a Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was released from the hospital last...
Officials: Deputy released from hospital after suffering gunshot wound in Tri-State Fair shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Little Bit Cooler
A Little Bit Cooler
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 9/21
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 9/21
Shelden Web Graphic
Waiting on a front