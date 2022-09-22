Cooler for the start of Fall

Wednesday night’s cold front came in right on schedule, dropped some rain for parts of the area, but dropped temperatures for us all. Chilly temperatures can be expected this morning, down in the 40-50s. Cloud cover this morning will begin to clear as we go throughout the day, starting in the south and working north, meaning a wide range of temperatures will be seen. Daytime highs will range from the upper-80s in the south, to low 70s in the north, where it stays cloudier longer. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the northwest tonight, but chances remain low.

Today is also the first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox will happen around 8:03 Central time, leaving us with roughly equal day and night length.

