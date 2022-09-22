Amarillo police responded to rollover on I-40 at Avondale
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale.
Eastbound traffic lanes are being affected.
Officials say drivers should avoid the area and to expect delays.
More information will be given once available.
