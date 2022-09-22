Amarillo police responded to rollover on I-40 at Avondale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale.

According to officials, responders have been called to a rollover crash on I-40 at Avondale.

Eastbound traffic lanes are being affected.

Officials say drivers should avoid the area and to expect delays.

More information will be given once available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.