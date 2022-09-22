Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation

Omar Martin Barera Jr.
Omar Martin Barera Jr.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation.

According to the release, 23-year-old, Oman Martin Cabrera Jr. is wanted for burglary of a habitation.

Cabrera Jr. is 5′ 03″ and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on the location of Cabrera Jr., call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00.

