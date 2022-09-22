Amarillo College Music Department to host “Fiesta Under the Stars”

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Music Department will host an outdoor concert called “Fiesta Under the Stars.”

On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Amarillo College Music Department will host a outside concert influenced by Latin-American music called “Fiesta Under the Stars.”

The concert is free to the public and will be held in the amphitheater and mall area south of the Music Building and the Experimental Theatre on the Washington Street Campus.

Large and small ensembles will perform at the concert such as, the Brass Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Community Concert Band, Concert Choir, Guitar Ensemble, Latin-America Orchestra, AC Suzuki Advanced Ensemble, Vocal Jazz, and guests from Amarillo Opera.

Food trucks will be at the event and those who attend are advised to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

