West Plains Wolves’ react to first football win in program history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves picked up their first win on the football field in school history 28-26 over Palo Duro.

The team’s offense shined in the first half. Junior running back Jordi Hernandez stood out as one of the most effective offensive weapons for the Wolves both on the ground and through the air. Coach Cummings and Hernandez talked about how the team felt after the big win.

“It was exciting. I’m just proud of our kids, proud of our coaches, our community.” Cummings said. “It was definitely a group effort. I just can’t say enough about how the kids fought.”

“Oh, I was so happy.” Hernandez said on how the team felt after their first win as a group. “I felt awesome. We felt like we were on top of the world right there. It was great.”

West Plains even pulled off a trick play in the first half that went for a big chunk of yards which Hernandez was on the receiving end of.

“The little flea-flicker?” Hernandez said when asked about the play. “I’m pretty sure we went over that once during our practice. That was our first time every going over it and it was good. We got a lot of yards off of it.”

Hernandez also agreed with the thought that it looked for a moment like he was about to take the play all the way into the endzone for another touchdown.”

“Me too. I thought I was too. There was already three dudes 30 yards in front of me, but I did what I could.”

