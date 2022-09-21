Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Waiting on a front

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have yet another hot and sunny day on tap for Wednesday, however later today, that pattern could begin to change. For most of the day, expect temperatures warming into the 90s with breezy south/southwesterly winds. This evening going into tonight, a cold front is expected to push into our northernmost zones, not only dropping temperatures, but firing off some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front likely won’t arrive into the rest of the area until closer to midnight, diminishing more wide-spread rain chances, however, cooler temperatures are to be expected for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
Ambulance
Authorities identify man involved in police shooting in Borger, officer recovering from gunshot wounds
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Slightly Cooler
Slightly Cooler
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 9/20
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 9/20
Shelden Web Graphic
An eventual break in pattern