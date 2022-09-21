Waiting on a front

We have yet another hot and sunny day on tap for Wednesday, however later today, that pattern could begin to change. For most of the day, expect temperatures warming into the 90s with breezy south/southwesterly winds. This evening going into tonight, a cold front is expected to push into our northernmost zones, not only dropping temperatures, but firing off some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front likely won’t arrive into the rest of the area until closer to midnight, diminishing more wide-spread rain chances, however, cooler temperatures are to be expected for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.