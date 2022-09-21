United to open new Market Street in late 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing this new Market Street location for the city of Amarillo,” said The United Family President Sidney Hopper. “We like to say that we grow as the community grows and this is a perfect example of that. Our team can’t wait to continue serving our guests in the Amarillo community with the best experience we have to offer.”

The new Market Street will have a Chopsticks Noodle & Sushi Bar and an award-winning barbecue restaurant, Evie Mae’s BBQ, in the store. Evie Mae’s BBQ will make it the first appearance of the Texas Monthly Top 10 BBQ Joint in the Amarillo Market.

“We are pulling out all of the stops for our guests in Amarillo with this new location,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “From Evie Mae’s to our specialty foods to our craft beer and wine selection, there is going to be something for everybody. We cannot wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Like many Market Street’s, the new one will also have a full service pharmacy, full service deli and hot bar, Starbucks, streetside pickup, extensive wine and beer selection, concierge services, ready meals, full-service floral, fresh in-store bakery, tap house, and specialty foods.

With the new store, officials will be opening 350 jobs to the Amarillo community.

